Bebe to close all stores by end of May

(WFLA) – Bebe has reportedly joined a long list of retailers that are shuttering stores this year.

According to a regulatory filing from Friday, the company plans to close all of its stores by the end of May.

The company hinted at closing stores in an SEC filing last month, which said it was “exploring strategic alternatives” following four years of losses.

Shares were at a 14-month low on Tuesday, but spiked 7 percent later that day.

Earlier this month, the company announced it would close 28 stores and was questioning the future of its remaining locations.

The company, which had 180 stores in the U.S. and Canada, also plans to liquidate all merchandise and fixtures within the stores.

Bebe joins a number of struggling companies like Macy’s, JcPenney and Sears that are closing hundreds of stores and cutting thousands of jobs.

