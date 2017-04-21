Autism Speaks Walk kicks off in Tampa Bay to spread awareness

(WFLA) — WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to partner with the Autism Speaks organization in Tampa Bay to help spread awareness and acceptance of those with autism and their loved ones.

The Autism Speaks Walk begins Saturday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m. and will end around noon with an after party.

The event will include a 3-mile walk, sensory friendly activities for children, an Autism Speaks resource area, refreshment area and quiet zone.

WFLA News Channel 8’s anchor Jenn Holloway and WFLA News Channel 8’s social media reporter Lila Gross are the official emcees for the event and are so excited to be involved. You can be a part of it too. WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will be on Facebook Live from the walk, so be sure to tune in. Follow the journey here.

Proceeds from Tampa Bay’s 12th annual walk will support Autism Speaks’ mission to promote solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan for individuals with autism and their families. Funds raised will also help fuel innovative research and make connections to critical lifelong supports and services.

“Tampa Bay’s Autism Speaks Walk is helping fund vital services and innovative solutions that improve quality of life for people with autism in our community,” said Katie Fleetwood, Walk Chair. “We are eager to support crucial work by researchers, service providers, and medical experts, both close to home and all across the country.”

The Autism Speaks Walk is the world’s largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. The events are powered by the love of parents, grandparents, children, siblings, friends, relatives and support providers for the special people in their lives living with autism.

