White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

But House GOP leaders are dubious. And there are few signs that an emerging plan to get the bill on track is gaining enough votes to succeed.

The White House optimism is driven largely by a deal brokered by leaders of the conservative Freedom Caucus and the more moderate Tuesday Group. It is aimed at giving states more flexibility to pull out of “Obamacare” provisions.

But top House Republicans say the chamber has to focus next week on must-pass legislation to prevent a government shutdown. And they note that the agreement between conservatives and moderates hasn’t been sold to rank-and-file members yet, and still lacks details.

