WATCH: Scientists attach cameras to Antarctica whales

ANTARCTICA (NBC) – Scientists have come up with a novel idea to unlock the mysteries of the life of whales in Antarctica.

Researchers attach cameras to the whales to find out about when and how they feed, their social lives and even how they must blow hard to clear sea ice so they can breathe.

It is thought the data gathered will enable better protection of whale feeding areas.

The researchers use suction cups to attach non-invasive digital tags, which contain sensors and a “whale cam” onto the backs of humpback and minke whales.

As the whales plunge, scientists go below the surface with them and experience a day in the life of an ocean giant.

