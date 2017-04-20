Video shows Tampa officer stop burglary suspect before good Samaritans come to aid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New video shows the moment Tampa Police Officer Michael Collins stops 18-year-old burglary suspect Luis Vila right across the street from Raymond James stadium.

Vila was accused of burglarizing the Econo Lodge on Dale Mabry and walking out of the building. A manager called police.

Officer Collins spotted Vila on Himes Avenue, near the stadium.

In the video, you see the officer pull over and get out of his vehicle. Vila appears to try and run away from him. Just after they walk off camera is when police say Vila reached for the officer’s gun and a fight broke out.

Jim Jones was driving near the stadium when he noticed the officer was in deep trouble.

“When I got there, I saw that the officer was still trying to get the suspect’s hand, so I grabbed his hand, so when I did the officer said, ‘let’s roll him over’ and he was able to cuff him,” said Jones.

Jones came onto the scene after two other good Samaritans already stopped to help. One was a cab driver named Ray Freeman, the other was a woman named Dolores Lyle.

“I figured if I took the feet out from underneath him and just held them down, that would be sufficient,” said Lyle.

That was sufficient enough for the officer to use a Taser on Vila.

People are calling them heroes. Instead, they say they were only protecting one of theirs.

“When you see it’s an officer involved, you gotta get involved because I mean, how can you not? These guys are out there to protect you and when you got the chance to help them out, you should,” said Jones.

Vila faces several charges including Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

