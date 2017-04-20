The Beer and Burger Throw Down

Simply Events Beer and Burger Throw Down is back in Safety Harbor. Thousands came out last year. This year we promise more burgers, more beer and more fun. Bringing in the best burger restaurants and food trucks, all featuring $3 samples, your taste buds will surely be on overload! There will also be several beer stations with many of your local beers being poured and FREE craft brew samples while their supplies last. $5 Entry – Proceeds benefit Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation. #beerandburger #simplyeventsfl

Event Details

Crooked Thumb Brewery in Safety Harbor

* $5 Entry

* $3 burger samples

* Free Home & Craft Brew samples

* Contests

* DJ music and entertainment

* Seating Tents

* Kids Bounce Houses & Face Painting

* Free Adult Gaming Area – Mobile Gaming Revolution, Cornhole, Giant Jenga

 

Event runs 12pm-6pm

