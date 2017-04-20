Tampa woman charged in Sandy Hook parent threat back in court

By Published:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The Tampa woman charged with sending death threats to a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, has returned to Florida federal court.

Court records show 57-year-old Lucy Richards made a brief appearance Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale where she was ordered held without bail. Richards was arrested in the Tampa area after failing to show up at a March 29 hearing for a planned guilty plea and sentencing.

She was to plead guilty to a charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure for threatening Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting. Prosecutors said she told them she believed the shooting was a hoax.

No other court dates have been set.

