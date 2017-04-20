Tampa Police wants your surveillance cameras to help fight crime

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – These days it’s relatively impossible to make a move without it being caught on camera. From businesses, to homes, to simply standing on the street corner, it seems every little step we take, we take it in front of a lens.

Now, the Tampa Police Department wants to capitalize on those cameras.

It’s called “REC,” Register Every Camera, a call for home and business owners in Tampa to let TPD know they have cameras and register with them.

“This will help us capture possible suspects that may have committed crimes in the area at the residents home or outside of a business. We’re only looking for outside video,” Sgt. Kelley Spanglo said.

Homeowner Justin Ricke eagerly signed up, once he cleared up one thing.

“When it was clear that they weren’t asking for direct access to my system, and I was given an at will basis to share my footage that pretty much clears up any issues I would’ve had,” he said.

The concept of cameras isn’t new by any stretch. This tool they said, just helps the department cut down on having to knock on doors to find video.

They’ll know who has what.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has a similar tool called “Eagle Eye.” It’s been around since 2014 and has 340 residents signed up.

Click here to sign up for the Tampa Police Department REC Program.

Click here to sign up for the St. Petersburg Police Department’s Eagle Program.

