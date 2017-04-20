Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 regular-season schedule announced

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 regular-season schedule was released by the National Football League Thursday night.

At Miami Dolphins – Sunday – Sept. 10 – 1 p.m.

Chicago Bears – Sunday – Sept. 17 – 1 p.m.

at Minnesota Vikings – Sunday – Spe.t 24 – 1 p.m.

New York Giants – Sunday – Oct. 1 – 4:05 p.m.

New England Patriots – Thursday – Oct. 5 – 8:25 p.m.

at Arizona Cardinals – Sunday – Oct. 15 – 4:05 p.m.

at Buffalo Bills – Sunday – Oct. 22 – 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers – Sunday – Oct. 29 – 1 p.m.

at New Orleans Saints – Sunday – Nov. 5 – 1 p.m.

New York Jets – Sunday – Nov. 11 – 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

at Atlanta Falcons – Sunday – Nov. 26 – 1 p.m.

at Green Bay Packers – Sunday – Dec. 3 – 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions – Sunday – Dec. 10 – 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons – Monday – Dec. 18 – 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints – Sunday – Dec. 31 – 1 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now offering season pass memberships at a wide variety of price points. Memberships start as low as $45 per game for adults and $22.50 per game for youth. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please contact 866-582-BUCS (2827) or visit Buccaneers.com.

