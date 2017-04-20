Tampa author to meet with families interested in becoming foster parents

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — International bestselling author and Tampa hometown girl, Ashley Rhodes-Courter is meeting up with families who want to adopt and help children in foster care programs.

Rhodes Courter is the author of “Three Little Words” and “Three More Words.”

The inspirational speaker, uses her books and speaking engagements to share her own personal story of being a foster child for nearly 10 years before finally being saved from the system.

“As a child, my story was not ideal. I had 14 different placements, many of them where very abusive, and I’m just very fortunate spending my adult life praising the work of amazing organizations that are working very diligently to create more outcomes like mine.”

Rhodes-Courter will be at the Anchors and Arrows Spring Fundraiser happening on Friday, April 21st,  at Brios Tuscan Grill, at International Plaza.  There are still some tickets available to the evening event. Get more details here.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s