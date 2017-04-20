Tampa author to meet with families interested in becoming foster parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — International bestselling author and Tampa hometown girl, Ashley Rhodes-Courter is meeting up with families who want to adopt and help children in foster care programs.

Rhodes Courter is the author of “Three Little Words” and “Three More Words.”

The inspirational speaker, uses her books and speaking engagements to share her own personal story of being a foster child for nearly 10 years before finally being saved from the system.

“As a child, my story was not ideal. I had 14 different placements, many of them where very abusive, and I’m just very fortunate spending my adult life praising the work of amazing organizations that are working very diligently to create more outcomes like mine.”

Rhodes-Courter will be at the Anchors and Arrows Spring Fundraiser happening on Friday, April 21st, at Brios Tuscan Grill, at International Plaza. There are still some tickets available to the evening event. Get more details here.

