Tad Cummins arrested, Elizabeth Thomas, 15, found safe

Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins (Courtesy: TBI)

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) – The former middle school teacher at the center of a nationwide manhunt has been found in northern California, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, was “safely recovered.”

A warrant was issued for the 50-year-old married father and grandfather for aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.  An Amber Alert was issued nationwide.

His Nissan Rogue was found late Wednesday night, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Giordano. She said the license plate had been removed from the car, which was confirmed to belong to Cummins through the VIN number.

