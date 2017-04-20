St. Pete Seafood and Sweets Festival

Join Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association for Food, Fun and Live Entertainment as we host the ST PETE SEAFOOD & SWEETS FESTIVAL!

GOURMET FOOD TRUCK LINE-UP:

SAVORY:

Surf & Turf Truck

Mmm Bap Korean Cuisine

St. Pete Taco lady

Maggie on the Move

Cajun In a Truck

Boston Lobster Shack

Crack Chili

Merica Food Truck

Taste Buddz

Vanchetta Food Truck

SWEETS:

Craving Donuts

Krepelicious

The Pineapple Shack

Skoops Italian Ice

The Cake Girl

All of our trucks will serve up specialty seafood dishes as well as their normal cuisine

**To accommodate crowd size this year, we will have a separate Seafood and Sweets Food Court**

MUSICAL Entertainment will be Avenue 43 Band

We are excited to continue our partnership with the Marine Discovery Center and the Tampa Bay Rowdies this year. Please join us in supporting both organizations and bringing #MLS2STPETE.

Tour the Sir Winston Cruise Ship docked at the Port. Marina Discovery Center will be set up outside, anxiously awaiting their permanent home inside the building.

Located at the Marine Discovery

Center in Downtown St. Pete.

250 8th Ave SE, Port St. Pete

Friday 4/21 6pm-10pm

FREE Admission and Street Parking!

Beer, Wine and Sangria for Purchase!

Inside and Outside WATERFRONT seating

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!