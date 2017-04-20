St. Pete Seafood and Sweets Festival

Join Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association for Food, Fun and Live Entertainment as we host the ST PETE SEAFOOD & SWEETS FESTIVAL!
GOURMET FOOD TRUCK LINE-UP:
SAVORY:
Surf & Turf Truck
Mmm Bap Korean Cuisine
St. Pete Taco lady
Maggie on the Move
Cajun In a Truck
Boston Lobster Shack
Crack Chili
Merica Food Truck
Taste Buddz
Vanchetta Food Truck
SWEETS:
Craving Donuts
Krepelicious
The Pineapple Shack
Skoops Italian Ice
The Cake Girl
All of our trucks will serve up specialty seafood dishes as well as their normal cuisine
**To accommodate crowd size this year, we will have a separate Seafood and Sweets Food Court**
MUSICAL Entertainment will be Avenue 43 Band
We are excited to continue our partnership with the Marine Discovery Center and the Tampa Bay Rowdies this year. Please join us in supporting both organizations and bringing #MLS2STPETE.
Tour the Sir Winston Cruise Ship docked at the Port. Marina Discovery Center will be set up outside, anxiously awaiting their permanent home inside the building.
Located at the Marine Discovery
Center in Downtown St. Pete.
250 8th Ave SE, Port St. Pete
Friday 4/21 6pm-10pm
FREE Admission and Street Parking!
Beer, Wine and Sangria for Purchase!
Inside and Outside WATERFRONT seating
FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!