St. Pete Earth Day Celebration

Join Us For St. Petersburg’s Fourth Annual Earth Day Celebration In Historic Williams Park

 On April 22, 2017 St. Petersburg will celebrate Earth Day with a community celebration to be held in Historic Williams Park.  Earth Day is celebrated by over a billion people in hundreds of countries around the globe. By celebrating Earth Day we join with others and share our common reverence and respect for this beautiful but fragile planet.

This free event is organized by Chart 411, a local nonprofit based in St. Petersburg. With the help of volunteers and environmental groups we hope to present a true community event with a focus on green businesses, environmental activists, and family focused activities that foster a deep appreciation for the planet we call home.

 For More Info: http://www.earthdaysp.com

 

