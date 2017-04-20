Speed Busters: South Mobley Road speeders make resident fearful to leave driveway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Homeowner Bill Hensel lives along the busy stretch of South Mobley Road between Gunn Highway and Race Track Road. Hensel told News Channel 8 traffic reporter Leslee Lacey that he and his wife wait roughly 15 minutes to safely exit his driveway, due to speeding vehicles.

So, we headed out with the Speed Buster gun to investigate.

Hensel lives on lakefront property, which is quiet and serene in the back of his home.

“This is my little piece of paradise,” said Hensel with a grin.

Head to the front of his house, and that paradise turns into frustration.

“The speeding has become so dangerous that we have a hard time just getting out of our driveway. It’s become unsafe. It’s a rural road. Two lanes, and now it has the traffic of all these developments,” Hensel explained.

So, we began Speed Busting. In front of Hensel’s home near Lake Maurine Dr, the speed limit is 35 mph. But, we caught several vehicles going over 50 mph, and one vehicle speeding at 74 mph in front of Hensel’s house.

He was not surprised at the results.

“I literally can’t walk across the street. I have to wait for 15 minutes for the cars to slow down enough to get across,” Hensel said.

Hensel believes the speeding is a planning issue. He said his small, rural road just never adapted to growth and progress, referring to the new residential developments and Ed Radice Park.

“I know we can’t stop progress, but getting out of my driveway without being killed would be a preference. It’s become unsafe for my wife and I,” he said.

Hensel told us he’s never made an official speeding complaint to the sheriff’s office, but contacted 8 On Your Side after seeing results from previous Speed Buster reports.

After hearing Hensel’s concerns, we spoke with Hillsborough County Sheriff Major Kristi Poore, the Commander of District 3, where Hensel’s home is located. Poore said they are very concerned about the high speeds we reported, and will look into South Mobley’s traffic patterns.

Poore said the department has given out citations to speeders along that road in the past, but after hearing about Hensel’s worries, they will now assign a speed device near his home.

The device will record the volume and speeds of vehicles, so the results can be analyzed. The department also said they will reach out to Hensel directly to further discuss his safety concerns. Of course, we will be following up.

If you have a speeding issue in your neighborhood contact Leslee at her WFLA Leslee Facebook page and she will bring Speed Busters to you.

