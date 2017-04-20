Souza has 3 hits, Rays sweep Tigers with 8-1 win

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier after his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Steven Souza Jr. came within a single of hitting for the cycle, Erasmo Ramirez and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Detroit 8-1 Thursday for a three-game sweep of the Tigers.

Souza doubled in the first, hit a two-run triple in the second and added a solo homer in the eighth.

Ramirez (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in five innings with five strikeouts and no walks. In the rotation because Jake Odorizzi strained his left hamstring, Ramirez had not started since April 16 last year.

Chase Whitley gave up a hit and two walks in three innings, and Tommy Hunter allowed two hits in the ninth.

