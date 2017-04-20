Souza has 3 hits, Rays sweep Tigers with 8-1 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Steven Souza Jr. came within a single of hitting for the cycle, Erasmo Ramirez and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Detroit 8-1 Thursday for a three-game sweep of the Tigers.
Souza doubled in the first, hit a two-run triple in the second and added a solo homer in the eighth.
Ramirez (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in five innings with five strikeouts and no walks. In the rotation because Jake Odorizzi strained his left hamstring, Ramirez had not started since April 16 last year.
Chase Whitley gave up a hit and two walks in three innings, and Tommy Hunter allowed two hits in the ninth.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Loud sex noises interrupt pro tennis match in Sarasota
- Deputies search for missing New Port Richey teen
- Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
- Polk Co. woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- Hudson mother claims SRO sent inappropriate messages to daughter
- Giraffe cam with April, baby to end