Reduce Asthma and Allergy Triggers

April showers bring May flowers… and pollen. Lots and lots of pollen! Are you feeling it yet?! And though pollen has come early this year, indoor air quality is a year-round problem for asthma and allergy sufferers. So Lifestyle Expert Michelle Yarn is here with help and advice from Maid Brigade. (www.MaidBrigade.com/allergies).
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.