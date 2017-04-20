Rays beat Tigers 8-7 on error in ninth

Associated Press Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – A throwing error by Jose Iglesias allowed two runs to score in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay rallied to beat Detroit 8-7 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers shortstop stumbled while trying to turn what would have been a game-ending double play, instead his error cost Detroit the victory.

Kevin Kiermaier opened the ninth with a walk. He advanced to third on Evan Longoria’s double. Francisco Rodriguez (1-1) intentionally walked Brad Miller to load the bases. One out later, the closer got Logan Morrison to ground to second base and Iglesias couldn’t complete the double play, as he stumbled making the turn. He was hurt on the play and was on the field for a few minutes before walking off under his own power.

Austin Pruitt (1-0) got his first major league win in relief.

