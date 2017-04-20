Pinellas detectives investigating after credit card skimmers found at 2 gas stations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit are warning Pinellas County gas station customers of credit card skimmers found on gas pumps at two separate gas stations in Palm Harbor and unincorporated Seminole.

Deputies were called to the Speedway gas station at 2734 US Alternate 19 in Palm Harbor after employees found the skimming device on a pump.

Deputies were then called to the Speedway located at 11708 Seminole Boulevard in unincorporated Seminole after employees there found a skimming device.

Employees at that station received an alert from the gas pump that someone tampered with it at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Employees immediately shut down the pump before any customers could use it.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a suspect exit the passenger’s side of a vehicle and enter the store, while another suspect remained at the gas pump.

The suspect seen on video is described as white or Hispanic, approximately 35-45 years old, wearing a white hat, a blue, long-sleeved shirt, jeans ripped at the knees and dark shoes.

Detectives are asking customers who bought gas at the Speedway gas stations to check with their financial institutions to see if there are any unauthorized bank transactions. If so, they should notify the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6200.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives in this case is asked to contact Detective James Holden at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (727) 582-6200 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

