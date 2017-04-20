Manatee deputies search for Wells Fargo bank robber

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber who ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash on Wednesday.

The robbery took place at 1:30 pm at a Wells Fargo Bank on 404 53rd Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Witnesses say an unidentified individual entered the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. He implied he was armed. The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount cash.

He is described as a 5’10” white male, weighing 150 pounds. He is between the ages of 30 and 40.

He was last seen wearing a red and black hat with the number 14 on the front, a gray long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

