Man convicted in 2006 Oldsmar murder gets not guilty verdict in new trial

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County jury has ruled that a man convicted of murder back in 2013 didn’t commit the crime.

It took the jury 11 hours to find Hector Vazquez-Padilla not guilty of the 2006 murder of Marcos Antonio Diaz during a new trial.

All along, Vazquez-Padilla claimed he was innocent.

But in 2013, a jury convicted him of murdering Diaz and leaving his body in a car at the Oldsmar city boat ramp.  Diaz was shot to death.

Bryant Camareno, a Tampa defense attorney and legal expert for News Channel 8, represents Vasquez-Padilla.  He filed an appeal of the 2013 conviction and won.  The new verdict brought elation.

“He’s been protesting his innocence for 11 years now and in the end he was finally vindicated,” Camareno said.

Last week, prosecutors told the judge they believe they have a solid case against Vasquez-Padilla.

But, it appears witnesses lied and exaggerated during the first trial, prompting a new one.

“I think what hurt the state’s case was it was clear and obvious some of the civilian witnesses were lying,” Camareno said.

Vasquez-Padilla was sentenced to life in prison on the original conviction.

He’ll serve several months in jail for other minor crimes, then should walk free by the end of the year, Camareno said.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s