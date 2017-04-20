Great white shark Katharine resurfaces in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – After a two-month hiatus, great white shark Katharine has resurfaced in Florida.
She was last detected— or “pinged” —east of Vero Beach on Wednesday night at 7:21 pm, according to OCEARCH researchers.
The research and advocacy team captured Katharine off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in August 2013 and attached a transmitter to her dorsal fin.
When the fin comes above the water’s surface, a signal is sent from the transmitter up to a satellite.
She last appeared off Fort Pierce in February after a short trip near Brevard County in January.
The 14-foot-long, 2,300 pound-shark has logged 31087 miles since she was tagged in 2013, and has traveled all over the Atlantic Ocean; far off the coast of Nova Scotia, down to the Bahamas and back up to Bermuda.
