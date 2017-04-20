Fugitive captured in Plant City after multi-county chase

By Published:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man wanted on a litany of charges was arrested in Plant City following a multi-county pursuit.

Hillsborough deputies spotted Jose “Albert” Esparza, 39, driving a GMC pickup truck in the area of US Highway 92 and Turkey Creek.

When Esparza realized he was being followed, he led the deputies on a chase through eastern Hillsborough County, Plant City and Polk County until he stopped just West of Charlie Griffith Rd on Mud Lake Road in Plant City.

Multiple law enforcement units, including an HCSO Aviation Unit and K9 Units, joined detectives in the pursuit and after a brief foot change, Esparza was stopped and arrested without further incident.

Detectives said the pickup truck he was driving was reported stolen.

Esparza now faces charges for grand theft auto, fleeing to elude and his multiple outstanding warrants, which include home invasion robbery with firearm, aggravated assault, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft $300-$5000, possession of controlled substance, carrying concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of short-barreled rifle and possession of firearm with altered serial number.

He’s being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.

