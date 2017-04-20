Food delivery robots may be coming soon

(WFLA) — The next time you look out your peephole for a food delivery, you may want to turn your gaze downward toward your doorstep.

Technology is transforming delivery service and big changes could be coming.

Wisconsin is the latest state to consider embracing robot delivery and giving robots the same rights as pedestrians.

Some of these types of robots are already running in California and Washington D.C.

They weigh about 35 pounds and are allowed to roam across city sidewalks and crosswalks, at no more than 10 miles per hour.

And they slow down or stop whenever something gets in their way.

They have nine cameras inside it that take 3,000 images per second creating a 3D map.

Also, you don’t have to worry about someone stealing your delivery because the robot locks your food inside and only opens when you unlock it using your phone.

If someone tries to break into the robot, an alarm will sound.

