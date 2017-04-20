Florida may make it easier to get rid of school textbooks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – It could become easier for parents and Florida residents to challenge school textbooks and school library books under a bill passed by the Florida House.

The House on Thursday voted 94-25 for a bill that would allow parents and residents to review instructional materials and then challenge them as inappropriate before a hearing officer. A similar bill is also moving in the Florida Senate.

Critics of the bill contend that it could lead to schools removing books that discuss topics such as climate change or evolution.

But Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican sponsoring the bill, maintains that the legislation is about giving people an opportunity to raise questions about textbooks. He noted that local school districts would still have the final say on whether the materials should still be used.

