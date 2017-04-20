Deputies wrangle gator found in Pasco County

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three brave deputies helped each other wrangle a gator on Wednesday night in Pasco County.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Deputies Garmon, Fitschen and Pease were alerted to a gator at the Plaza at Mitchell Blvd. and Little Rd.

The deputies came to the scene and Deputy Garmon held the gator’s snout while a state alligator trooper taped its jaws shut.

No other details were released, but it seems all the men involved are safe.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s