Deputies wrangle gator found in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three brave deputies helped each other wrangle a gator on Wednesday night in Pasco County.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Deputies Garmon, Fitschen and Pease were alerted to a gator at the Plaza at Mitchell Blvd. and Little Rd.
The deputies came to the scene and Deputy Garmon held the gator’s snout while a state alligator trooper taped its jaws shut.
No other details were released, but it seems all the men involved are safe.
