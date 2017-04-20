Coast Guard rescues 2 from downed aircraft near Yankeetown

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard located and rescued two survivors of a plane crash that occurred off a boat ramp in Yankeetown.

The survivors, whose names have been withheld are a 19-year-old male from Longwood, who piloted the plane, and an 18-year-old female passenger from Cape Coral.

Around 8:48 pm on Wednesday, watch standers at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg learned a single-engine plane carrying two passengers had crashed near the End of County Road 40 Boat Ramp.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administrations say the plane had suffered an engine malfunction before the crash.

Around 9:21 pm, The Coast Guard sent out a 24-foot special purpose craft-shallow water boat crew to rescue the passengers.

They were transported to the Coast Guard Station Yankeetown where EMS was waiting, but no injuries were reported.

The two people were reportedly headed to Orlando Sanford International Airport from Cedar Key at the time of the incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES