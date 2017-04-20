Body found offshore from New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla.(WESH) — A body was found Thursday morning offshore from New Smyrna Beach, authorities said.
It is unclear if the body is that of an 8-year-old boy who went missing Saturday while swimming in rough surf off New Smyrna Beach.
Hezekial Hill was playing in the surf off New Smyrna Beach on Saturday afternoon when the strong currents pulled him out into deeper water.
The boy’s 11-year-old sister tried to rescue him, but was pulled under and had to be rescued by lifeguards.
