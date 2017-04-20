Adult Spelling Bee

Think you can spell? Get a team together and compete in our Spelling Bee for Grown-ups. Teams of two to four adults will compete against other teams to determine the best spellers in St. Pete – and all for a good cause. Your registration and participation supports the Literacy Council of St. Petersburg! Teams will have a specified period of time to spell a word. Correct spelling will earn points, incorrect spelling will lose points, and the team with the most points will be crowned champions (well, there probably won’t be a crown, but you get the idea). Theatricality, team names and costumes are encouraged!

Not too keen to be on a team? You can still support the Literacy Council. Join us that evening and cheer on the spellers!

Doors will open at 6:30. Spelling will begin at 7:00 and will end by 9:30. Location: The Sunshine Center 350 5th St N, St. Petersburg, FL

Children are welcome (but, of course, this is an event that involves sitting and listening to people spell…so you know if your kids will be into that or not). Adult admission is $10, children 12 and under is $7.

Beverages (wine, beer, coffee, soda, water, etc.) will be for sale. We’ll have some light appetizers and snacks.

Not able to attend? Please consider making a donation. Other ways to support us – please consider becoming an event sponsor. Or, if you’re a restaurant or beverage purveyor, we’d love donations of food or drinks. We’ll list your business here, on our facebook page, on our website, in our e-newsletter, and read your name at the event. Please contact us at 727-521-1117