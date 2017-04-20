84-year-old man arrested for inappropriately touching 13-year-old in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 84-year-old man was arrested for inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl while on vacation in Pinellas County.

William Flanders was arrested in Jupiter and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after the victim revealed the crime to an adult.

Detectives determined that Flanders touched the victim on multiple occasions in August of 2015 while vacationing in Pinellas.

Flanders was arrested on Wednesday by the Jupiter Police Department at his home on a Pinellas County warrant.

He was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and booked in the Palm Beach County Jail without incident.

