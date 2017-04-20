8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | April 22-23

1. Autism Speaks Walk (Saturday)

WFLA News Channel 8 is teaming up with the Autism Speaks in Tampa Bay to walk for a spectrum of solutions at Raymond James Stadium. Get the details

2. Friday Concerts in the Park (Friday)

Make a picnic and jam out to the music at Curtis Hixon for free. Get the details

3. Super Chevy Show Auto Show (Friday, Saturday)

The All-American original automotive tour returns to bring together the largest collection of Chevrolet vehicles in one place. Get the details

4. Hairspray (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Check out an adaptation of a 1988 John Waters cult classic. Get the details

5. Mainsail Art Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

The best local and national artists working in fine art and fine craft gather to show off their craft. Get the details

6. EcoFest (Saturday)

Tampa Bay area businesses get together to celebrate their commitment to keeping our planet clean. Get the details

7. Taste of Ybor (Saturday)

Ten restaurants will set up a Tapas Trail for your grumbling tummy. Get the details

8. Green Thumb Festival (Saturday)

With Earth Day in full swing, come down to get your hands a little dirty and learn about plants. Get the details

