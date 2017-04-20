8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | April 22-23

By Published:
8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 16-17 (Image 1)

1. Autism Speaks Walk (Saturday)
WFLA News Channel 8 is teaming up with the Autism Speaks in Tampa Bay to walk for a spectrum of solutions at Raymond James Stadium. Get the details

2. Friday Concerts in the Park (Friday)
Make a picnic and jam out to the music at Curtis Hixon for free. Get the details

3. Super Chevy Show Auto Show (Friday, Saturday)
The All-American original automotive tour returns to bring together the largest collection of Chevrolet vehicles in one place. Get the details

4. Hairspray (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Check out an adaptation of a 1988 John Waters cult classic. Get the details

5. Mainsail Art Festival (Saturday, Sunday)
The best local and national artists working in fine art and fine craft gather to show off their craft. Get the details

6. EcoFest (Saturday)
Tampa Bay area businesses get together to celebrate their commitment to keeping our planet clean. Get the details

7. Taste of Ybor (Saturday)
Ten restaurants will set up a Tapas Trail for your grumbling tummy. Get the details

8. Green Thumb Festival (Saturday)
With Earth Day in full swing, come down to get your hands a little dirty and learn about plants. Get the details

MORE

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add it on our Out & About section. http://8.wfla.com/1zWdKvD
We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!
Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

WEATHER
We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s