17 dealers busted in undercover heroin trafficking investigation in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in Florida are taking a proactive approach to fighting the heroin epidemic in Polk County.

A three-month long investigation specifically targeting heroin traffickers has resulted in the arrests of 17 people, one of which has been federally indicted in a heroin overdose death.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakeland Police Department, DEA, and the Office of the State Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit, all worked together to put the dealers behind bars.

“There has been a disturbing rise nationwide in deaths associated with heroin and fentanyl. Our deputies are working hard to put these heroin dealers behind bars through proactive investigations. It is also our mission to hold those accountable for each and every heroin overdose death that we can link back to the sale of heroin.” Grady Judd, Sheriff

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will release more information on the suspects in a news briefing on Thursday afternoon.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES