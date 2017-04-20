11 transported from Polk County crash involving school bus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash in the Davenport/Loughman area, involving a school bus and other vehicles.

The crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway at Champions Gate Boulevard at 3:30 p.m.

Fire Rescue said 11 patients were transported. Nine patients were on the school bus.

Only minor injuries have been reported so far.

