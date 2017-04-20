11 transported from Polk County crash involving school bus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash in the Davenport/Loughman area, involving a school bus and other vehicles.
The crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway at Champions Gate Boulevard at 3:30 p.m.
Fire Rescue said 11 patients were transported. Nine patients were on the school bus.
Only minor injuries have been reported so far.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Loud sex noises interrupt pro tennis match in Sarasota
- Deputies search for missing New Port Richey teen
- Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
- Polk Co. woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- Hudson mother claims SRO sent inappropriate messages to daughter
- Giraffe cam with April, baby to end