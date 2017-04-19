Tennis star Serena Williams expecting her first child

(WFLA) — Tennis star Serena Williams announced on her Snapchat she is expecting a little one.

She captioned her photo “20 weeks pregnant.”

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, in December and the pair seems much in love, according to TMZ.

The Snapchat photo shows her in a yellow bathing suit along with a cute baby bump. Congrats!

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD