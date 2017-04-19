Tampa man charged with 100 counts of child pornography

Published:
Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man was arrested on Wednesday for possessing hundreds of child pornography images.

The Tampa Police Department received a cyber tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pointed them to Daniel Sutton, 60.

Police gathered more tips and leads and were eventually able to obtain a search warrant on Sutton’s home, where they later found the suspect on his computer.

He was taken into custody and the computer he was using was seized.

Police discovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and charged Sutton with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, a second degree felony due to the large amount of content in his possession.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.  No more details were released.

