Spring Clean your Health Routine

Stacey Robinson, MD Physician & Author of Road Map to Health is here to talk about Spring cleaning your health routine.



Dr. Robinson was born and raised in Red Bluff, a rural town in northern California. When she entered undergrad at California State University at Long Beach, she only knew that she had a deeply ingrained need to care for people. After she realized that medicine was her calling, she attended Tulane University School of Medicine on an Air Force scholarship, graduating at the top of her class in 1996.

Spring Clean the Kitchen! Cooking is a crucial part of eating better. Having a well-stocked, but organized, pantry is one step toward actually wanting to be in your kitchen. Go through your kitchen cabinets to get them clean, fresh and organized. This will make cooking much more pleasurable and simple.