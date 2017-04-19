Some shuttle service interrupted at Orlando airport

By Published:
AP Photo/David Tulis, File

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shuttle service to dozens of gates at Orlando International Airport was shut down for more than three hours, creating long lines and forcing some airlines to hold flights.

Airport officials tweeted that shuttle service to Gates 1 to 59 at the airport was interrupted Wednesday morning for more than three hours before being restored.

The service is provided by trams that connect the airport’s entrance and baggage handling areas with its 129 gates.

Buses transported some travelers to their gates, and the airport opened a walkway between the gates and the main terminal building.

Airport officials said airlines held some flights for affected passengers.

Orlando is the nation’s most visited city with 66 million visitors last year.

Around 41 million passengers passed through the airport last year.

