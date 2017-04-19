Polk Fire Rescue responds to brush fire caused by teen playing with matches

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Kissimmee Wednesday afternoon to extinguish a brush fire that was endangering homes.

The fire was two to three acres and near nine homes.

Firefighters began protecting the homes when they got on scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, Polk Fire Rescue learned a teen was seen playing with matches.

“The grass caught on fire and quickly began to spread,” said Battalion Chief Charles True.

Law enforcement and the Florida Forest Service were called to investigate.

