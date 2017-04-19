Polk Fire Rescue responds to brush fire caused by teen playing with matches

By Published:

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Kissimmee Wednesday afternoon to extinguish a brush fire that was endangering homes.

The fire was two to three acres and near nine homes.

Firefighters began protecting the homes when they got on scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, Polk Fire Rescue learned a teen was seen playing with matches.

“The grass caught on fire and quickly began to spread,” said Battalion Chief Charles True.

Law enforcement and the Florida Forest Service were called to investigate.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s