PHOTOS: Big gator found on Veterans Expressway in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol officers had to remove an unexpected visitor from the Veterans Expressway Wednesday morning.
Pictures show a large alligator crossing the expressway in the southbound lanes around 6:30 a.m.
Troopers were able to safely remove the gator.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
- Massive pallet company fire forces evacuations in Haines City
- Polk Co. woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- Zephyrhills ex-con nabbed using high-tech camera on chopper
- Reports: Florida senator used racial slurs to colleagues
- Hudson mother claims SRO sent inappropriate messages to daughter
- Giraffe cam with April, baby to end