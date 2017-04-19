Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered adult

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing, endangered adult Dustin Ostrander.

Ostrander, whose age was not disclosed, disappeared from a Citgo gas station at 20949 US 98 in Trilby, around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

Deputies say he was last seen walking east towards US 301 in a short-sleeved black t-shirt with writing on the front, blue jeans and brown boots with orange camouflage tops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.

