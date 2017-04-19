Pasco deputies search for missing, endangered adult

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)  – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing, endangered adult Dustin Ostrander.

Ostrander, whose age was not disclosed, disappeared from a Citgo gas station at 20949 US 98 in Trilby, around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

Deputies say he was last seen walking east towards US 301 in a short-sleeved black t-shirt with writing on the front, blue jeans and brown boots with orange camouflage tops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s