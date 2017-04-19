Officials: Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

MASSACHUSETTS (WFLA) — NBC News confirms Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.
According to our NBC affiliate in Boston, a corrections officer found the former New Englands Patriot player hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correction Center in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.
Our affiliate says Hernandez hung himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window, and tried blocking the door from the inside.
He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.
News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you updates as they are available.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Facebook video killing suspect Steve Stephens shoots himself to death
- Hudson mother claims SRO sent inappropriate messages to daughter
- Giraffe cam with April, baby to end
- Polk Co. woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- Man accused of assaulting neighbor with stick in Hernando County
- Police: Singer Chris Brown punched photographer at Tampa club
- 14-year-old driver charged, 7 injured in crash on I-4 in Hillsborough
- Zoo shares new photo of April the giraffe’s healthy baby boy