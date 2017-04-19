Officials: Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

In this Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, center, sits with his defense team during a court appearance at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MASSACHUSETTS (WFLA) — NBC News confirms Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

According to our NBC affiliate in Boston, a corrections officer found the former New Englands Patriot player hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correction Center in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Our affiliate says Hernandez hung himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window, and tried blocking the door from the inside.

He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you updates as they are available.

