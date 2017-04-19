Officials: Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

MASSACHUSETTS (WFLA) — NBC News confirms Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.

According to our NBC affiliate in Boston, a corrections officer found the former New Englands Patriot player hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correction Center in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Our affiliate says Hernandez hung himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window, and tried blocking the door from the inside.

He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

