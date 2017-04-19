Nintendo to reportedly release SNES mini later this year

By Published:

REDMOND, WA (WCMH) — Nintendo may be releasing a smaller version of the SNES later this year after it announced it was discontinuing the NES classic edition.

According to Eurogamer, a source close to the company says the SNES mini will be released around Christmas, and development is currently under way.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced it would discontinue the popular NES Classic Edition, despite high demand of the console.

Eurogamer reports that the discontinuation of the NES Classic was in part because of the upcoming release of the SNES mini.

The NES Classic was released in November and was plagued by supply issues leading up to Christmas.

