New info released about land dispute that left 2 brothers dead in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County have released new information on a shooting that left two brothers dead and another man injured over the weekend in Plant City.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office was called to Varn Road around 1:50 p.m., and found 62-year-old Milton and 66-year-old Perry Varn dead with gunshot wounds.

Another man, 71-year-old George Long, had a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Joanne Varn, 61, was also on-scene, and was not injured.

According to investigators, Milton Varn shot Perry Varn, then shot George Long before threatening to shoot Joanne Varn. Joanne feared for her life, and deputies say she shot Milton in defense.

Deputies told News Channel 8 on Saturday the shooting was the result of an ongoing fight over family property.

News Channel 8’s Jeff Patterson is tracking developments on this story today, and will have the latest on the investigation tonight at 6.

