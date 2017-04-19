Multiple incidents causing traffic backups on roads in Tampa Bay area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several incidents are backing up traffic on major roads in the Tampa Bay area. Below are the roads you might want to avoid.

(Hillsborough County) – An accident with a vehicle fire on northbound I-75, just past the Big Bend Road exit has traffic backed up to SR 674 (Sun City Center Blvd). Drivers are urged to use Highway 301 instead.

(Hillsborough County) – A school bus accident in the eastbound lanes of Waters Avenue near Anderson has traffic backed up to Sheldon Road. Children were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

(Polk County) – Only one westbound lane of US 17/92 is open in Haines City due to a raging fire at a pallet company.

School Bus Service in Haines City has been impacted due to the fire. The closure of the road has delayed some students from being picked up for school. School officials say they anticipate the road will be reopened shortly. Once the road is safe for travel, school buses will be picking up students who have not yet been transported to their schools. The students will be picked up at their bus stops. The school district is using its automated calling system to update parents about the situation.

