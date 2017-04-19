Mom with infant children in car charged for drive-by shooting in Brevard County, police say

Published:
Titusville Police Department

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH)— A local mom is under arrest for a drive-by shooting that witnesses say was executed with her infant children in the car.

Kiya-Marie Chase was charged with improper display of a firearm and firing a gun from a vehicle, a second-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years.

It happened last week at the Emerald Place Apartments in Titusville.

Police said a group of about 10 people were there when Chase started firing from her vehicle.

Authorities said she was turning onto DeLeon Avenue when she fired and they found seven 40 caliber shell casings.

A police report said some of the witnesses told them Chase had her infant children in the vehicle during the time of the shooting.

“This is extremely dangerous, and we have to take this investigation with our highest priority to get this suspect arrested and behind bars. It’s extremely dangerous, firing from a vehicle,” Amy Matthews of the Titusville Police said.

Witnesses told police they saw Chase with the gun before the incident. Police sayChase does have a concealed weapons permit.

