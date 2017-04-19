Massive pallet company fire forces evacuations in Haines City

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several homes have been evacuated in Haines City due to a raging fire at a pallet company in Haines City, according to Polk County officials.
The fire, located at Monison Pallets on US Highway 17, broke out around 2:30 Wednesday morning.
US-17/92 is currently closed in both directions in that area, and several homes in the area have been evacuated.
Fire officials say one firefighter was hurt while battling the blaze. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, but the fire chief believes he will be okay.
News Channel 8 has a crew on the scene working to get more information, and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.
