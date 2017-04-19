Man charged in connection with escaped Ocala cobra still on loose

WESH Published:
Photo credit: WESH

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – The man who was handling a monocle cobra when it escaped from a home in Ocala last month is facing charges, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Ian Nesmith is facing charges.

The snake escaped March 13 from a home in the 900 block of Northeast 9th Street.

Officials said the snake owner has a venomous reptile permit, but when the snake disappeared, it was being handled by Nesmith, who was shadowing the snake’s owner so he could get a license to handle poisonous or venomous reptiles and snakes.

Although reclusive by nature, cobras are highly venomous and will strike out if they feel threatened.

The monocled cobra is native to Thailand and is considered to be one of the deadliest reptiles.

The snake has not been found.

