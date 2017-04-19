Man arrested in road rage incident, accused of using axe, says he’s the victim

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- A Clearwater man is facing charges in a road rage incident after another man claimed the suspect threatened him with an axe.

But David Schille, the man arrested, insists he is the victim and claims he was using the axe to protect himself.

“I believe I was a victim all together,” Schille told News Channel 8.

He was driving along Sunset Point Rd. on Monday, when he says the “so-called” victim in the case, was in his car, waving down traffic in hopes cars would stop.

Schille claims the man was blocking the right lane in an attempt to either get over or let another vehicle turn.

When Schille didn’t stop, he says that’s when he got the finger.

He claims both men got out of their vehicles and exchanged words, but Schille decided to get back into his car and leave the scene.

“The light was green, everybody was honking their horn so I drove off,” he said. “It got pretty crazy. I was driving really fast to get away from him, just trying to get away. I didn’t know what his problem was.”

Then, Schille claims the man pursued him.

“He chased me. I thought I could get away. His car was faster, couldn’t get away,” said Schille.

Police said Schille threw something at the victim’s car and the victim continued to follow him.

Schille said told the cope he was in fear for his life and that’s when he stopped, pulled out an axe he uses for camping and confronted the victim.

“I was stalked and chased down by somebody,” he said.

Defense attorney, Roger Futerman said Schille never pursue the other driver.

“Nothing usually ends well for either party when someone so call takes the law into their own hand then follows that individual,” said Futerman. “He should have called the police try to get his tag, but he should not follow him.”

Futerman also said he should have stayed in his car.

Schille is now facing a felony aggravated assault charge.

“I didn’t even defend myself just wanted them to know that I was serious, don’t follow me anymore or quit chasing me,” said Schille.

News Channel 8 reached out to the driver police say is the victim in this case. He did not want to comment.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES