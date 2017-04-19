Hillsborough County gets ‘F’ grade for air quality

By Published:
Traffic, parking info for the Lightning game on Saturday (Image 1)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report released by the American Lung Association warns Hillsborough County residents the air they breathe may put their health at risk.

The county received a failing grade on the association’s 2017 “State of the Air” report after researchers, who analyzed data from official air quality monitors, detected unhealthy levels of smog or ozone pollution in the area.

“In our analysis of ozone and short-term levels of particle pollution, we assign increasing weights to the days when air pollution levels reach the higher ranges to calculate our grades. We add those together and calculate the weighted average, then assign grades based on that weighted average. For year-round levels of particle pollution, we use annual average levels calculated by EPA,” said the American Lung Association on their website.

Inhaling pollutants, like dirt, dust, soot and other inhablable coarse particles can lead to severe asthma attacks, particularly in vulnerable children and people with diabetes. It can also cause lung cancer and put many at risk for heart disease and stroke.

The county passed the annual particle pollution test and received an “A” for particle polution levels over a 24-hour period.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s