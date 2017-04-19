Hernandez’s lawyer vows own death investigation

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer says he intends to conduct his own investigation into the NFL star’s hanging death.

Jose Baez says he was “shocked and surprised” when he was told that the former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bedsheet in his prison cell.

Baez says in a statement Wednesday that there were “no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.”

He says Hernandez was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence in the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd.

Baez won an acquittal last week for Hernandez in the separate 2012 double killing of two men. He says Hernandez’s loved ones are “heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death.”

