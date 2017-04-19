Health officials warn of medical marijuana scammers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health is warning residents to watch out for medical marijuana scams.

Last week, they learned some businesses are promoting free or reduce-cost access to medical marijuana.

They say in some cases, these businesses will solicit patients credit card information by telling them they are with the “Office of Compassionate Use.” This is a scam.

The department has provided the following tips to help patients protect themselves from scams:

-Anyone trying to solicit patients credit card information is a scammer. There is no need to provide your credit card information to the Office of Compassionate Use —they don’t accept credit cards.

-The department’s Office of Compassionate Use is the only entity issuing identification cards for medical marijuana in Florida. Do not provide credit card information to any third party entity advertising the ability to obtain medical marijuana cards.

-Realize, there are only seven dispensing organizations authorized to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana. Patients should avoid unauthorized businesses.

-The Office of Compassionate Use maintains a list of physicians who have completed the required 8 hour education course. To find a qualified ordering physician click here.

To report scams to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services call 1-800-HELP-FLA (1-800-435-7352).

To report fraud to the Attorney General’s office call 1-866-966-7226.

